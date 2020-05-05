Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $925.11 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00046668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and LBank. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $925.11 million and $139.26 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03846561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009682 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

