Hurify Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Hurify has a market cap of $44,265.44 and $12.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, LATOKEN, IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Hurify has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.55 or 0.03747365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00057908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Hurify

HUR is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, Tidex and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

