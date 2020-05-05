HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $134.16 million and $29.40 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.03744235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001679 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 133,606,068 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

