Hush Reaches Market Cap of $414,391.69 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Hush has a market capitalization of $414,391.69 and approximately $63,554.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00489368 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00108192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00062336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001267 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,953,993 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

