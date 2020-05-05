Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,500 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.91. 2,032,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

