Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,500 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.86. 6,830,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

