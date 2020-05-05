Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. 83,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

