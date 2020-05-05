Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of JinkoSolar worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $678.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.