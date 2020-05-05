Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,065. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

