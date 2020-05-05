Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $39,589,000.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

