HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $10,061.51 and approximately $18,030.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02287638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00187219 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00069120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

