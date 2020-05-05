Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Given a $3.25 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given a $3.25 price objective by investment analysts at CSFB in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE IAG remained flat at $$3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

