Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,095,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 607,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 213,840 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 13,765,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 186,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 454,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,614,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642,996 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

