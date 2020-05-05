IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) PT Raised to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its price objective upped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

NASDAQ IBKC traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 9,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 13,809.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,213 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 3,391.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 925,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,241,000 after purchasing an additional 899,407 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 30,291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 650,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after purchasing an additional 647,929 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth $45,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.