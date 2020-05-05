ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. 57,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,384. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti dropped their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

