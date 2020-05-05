Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $24.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,350.95. 1,264,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,249 shares of company stock valued at $103,720,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.