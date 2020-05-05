iDealCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. iDealCash has a total market cap of $128,457.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.02212853 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011976 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000592 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

iDealCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

