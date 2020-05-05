Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $159.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,927. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.