Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Illumina by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.25. The company had a trading volume of 694,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

