Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $198,018.75 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oene Mark Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $310.25. The stock had a trading volume of 700,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average of $300.34. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

