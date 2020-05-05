Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($3.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

INCY stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 1,833,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,940. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

