Independent Research Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €61.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.93 ($90.61).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €1.44 ($1.67) on Tuesday, reaching €56.44 ($65.63). 2,531,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.24. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

