Independent Research Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €32.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.06 ($34.96).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR DWS traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €28.00 ($32.56). The company had a trading volume of 133,036 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.45 and a 200 day moving average of €29.99.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.