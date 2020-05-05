Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. 941,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.