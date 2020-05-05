Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 428,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82. Inogen has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

