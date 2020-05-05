Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.24% of Inphi worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,989,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inphi by 529.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inphi from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $102.10.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

