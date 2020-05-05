Insider Buying: FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $310,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at $290,540,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 143,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $682.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens raised their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

