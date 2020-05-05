Insider Buying: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00.

IPG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 3,852,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,635. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.