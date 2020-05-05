Insider Buying: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Director Purchases 7,920 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 329.54, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

