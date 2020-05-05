Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $773,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,947,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $580,700.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00.

TXG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 664,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,241. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.40) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,936,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.