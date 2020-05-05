Insider Selling: Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Sells 30,320 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $222,245.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,240.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerard Wendolowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $80,589.60.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $60,088.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 138,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72. Aspen Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

