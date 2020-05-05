Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CONE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

