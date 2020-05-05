Insider Selling: First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 460,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,126. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,964,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,351,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,448,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

