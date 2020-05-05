Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 1,121 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $28,507.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $29,751.34.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

