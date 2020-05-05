Insider Selling: Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Sells 47,844 Shares of Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 47,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $66,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 196,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $280,280.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 20,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 545 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $822.95.

On Monday, April 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 4,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $6,080.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 9,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $36,087.49.

On Friday, April 3rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,170. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Leaf Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 226,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

