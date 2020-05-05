Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 485,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.83. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

