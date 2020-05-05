Insider Selling: Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Sells 840 Shares of Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $50,458.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Colowick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of Principia Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $399,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. 280,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,312. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.