Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO Sells 4,149 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO David W. Rowe sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $17,840.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,245. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

