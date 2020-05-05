Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO David W. Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,808.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 75,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,245. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 26.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

