Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $13,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $4,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $11,340.00.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. 75,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,245. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital downgraded Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

