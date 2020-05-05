Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 212,908 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $16.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.64. 2,975,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $376.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 30,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServiceNow by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

