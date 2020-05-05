Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells 28,788 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $746,472.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,190.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,201,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,857 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $101,516.24.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00.

WORK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,909,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,333. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.