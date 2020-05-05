Insider Selling: Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 34,022 Shares of Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $327,291.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,680.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16.

On Friday, March 27th, Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $525,375.54.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 1,075,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos Inc has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7,430.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,389 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 357,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

