Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $642.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

