Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. FIX boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

