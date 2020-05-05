Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 182,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,299. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

