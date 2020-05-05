International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 3,704,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

