Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to post sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.10 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $33.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.95 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

