Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $57,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,202. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

