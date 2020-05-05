Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.80. 776,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

